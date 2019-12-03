NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen in Toyota in 2020

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Chevrolet, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on November 08, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Truck Series team Halmar Friesen Racing announced Tuesday a manufacturer change from Chevrolet to Toyota ahead of the 2020 season. That change dissolves the technical alliance between HFR and GMS Racing. That alliance will be replaced by one between Halmar Friesen and Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“We were all very impressed after spending time with Toyota,” HFR co-owner/driver Stewart Friesen said. “TRD (Toyota Racing Development) has been welcoming to our organization. With their support, knowledge and technology, we hope to bring our team to another level.”

While Matt Crafton claimed a third Truck Series driver championship in 2019, Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 team was the series owner champion for 2019.

Friesen will remain driver of the Halmar Friesen Racing No. 52, and Tripp Bruce will continue as crew chief. HFR has hired Gene Nead as Competition Director.

“Through this transition, we’ve been able to retain several members of our team from last season,” Friesen said. “They’ve remained loyal to us and have new energy going into 2020.”

Friesen claimed his first two-career Truck Series wins in 2019 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, and ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway. He was among the four drivers in contention for the 2019 driver championship in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last month. He finished fourth in the championship standings.

