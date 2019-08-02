NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen scores first win at Eldora

ROSSBURG, OHIO – AUGUST 01: Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Chevrolet, poses with the trophy after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on August 01, 2019 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After six runner-up finishes in his first 62-career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts, race 63 produced Truck Series win number one for Stewart-Friesen. Friesen, a dirt-racing veteran, led the final 57 laps of the 150-lap Eldora Dirt Derby, the Truck Series one yearly dirt-track race, at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Thursday en route to the win.

“Oh man, thank you all the race fans that stuck with us and pulled for us,” Friesen said. “Man, I thought this was the week. This is the day!”

Sheldon Creed finihsed second, Grant Enfinger was third, Mike Marlar fourth in his Truck Series debut, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top-five.

Friesen utilized a strategy of running the entire race without pitting. Ross Chastain tried the same strategy, and as a result, was second to Friesen for the restart to begin the final 60-lap stage of the race, but Chastain spun on lap 96 and wound up 12th at the finish.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Chase Briscoe was the only other race leader. He started on the pole after winning the first of five 10-lap heat races and ran up front for the first 93 laps of the race. His time up front included two stage wins at laps 40 and 90. After staying out at the end of the first stage, he gave up the lead to Friesen to pit after the second stage.

Most of the rivers who pitted at the end of the stage that ended at lap 40 stayed out after the second stage that ended at lap 90, so after Briscoe pitted, he restarted 12th. He was able to get up to as high as third in the running order by a lap-133 caution, but by the end of the race, Briscoe had drifted back to seventh.

The Eldora Dirt Derby was littered by 12th cautions, resulting in 68 of the 150 laps running under yellow.

Other top-10 finishers included Christian Eckes in sixth, Tyler Dyppel in eighth, Tyler Ankrum in ninth and Matt Crafton in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).