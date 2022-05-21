NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen wins in overtime at Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – MAY 20: Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 20, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After an overtime restart, Stewart Friesen claimed his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win since 2019 on Friday night in the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. It was his third-career Truck Series win.



The overtime, resulting from a Ben Rhodes incident with five laps remaining in the 147-lap scheduled distance, extended the race to 149 laps. Friesen led a race-high 60 of those laps.



Christian Eckes finished second after leading 40 laps. Ryan Preece was third, Carson Hocevar was fourth, and Ty Majeski rounded out the top-five.



Friesen was the race leader when the yellow flag waved for the fifth time on lap 106. Pit strategies varied during the caution, including Chase Purdy staying out and Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Matt Crafton taking fuel only, shuffling Friesen back several positions.



Hocevar took the lead on the restart, but Eckes took the position on lap 114. After another caution, Eckes still was the leader when the yellow flag waved for the final time.



“We tried to do the same thing on the bottom and still have track position after the restart,” Eckes said. “Super proud of all these guys on this AHI Facility Services team. It’s been kind of a rough stretch, here, for a little bit. I’m glad to show that we can actually be here and win races. The wins will come and we’re hungrier than ever.”

Eckes and Friesen raced side-by-side for the lead in overtime before Friesen was able to pull ahead for the win.



“When the 17 (Preece) lined up with me, I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got a real racer in my back pocket,’ and he shoved the heck out of me,” Friesen said. “I’m terrible on restarts, and that was probably the best one on old tires. Just didn’t spin the tires and got a jump; then threw a slider in one and two and it stuck. Thank you, guys, appreciate it.”

John Hunter Nemechek qualified on the pole but had to drop to the back for the initial start after a crew member was caught stepping on the truck’s splitter. Nemechel cracked the top-10 of the running order by lap 21. By the end of stage one, he was sixth. By the end of stage two, Nemechek was in the top-three.

Nemechek was first off pit road for the lead at the halfway point of the race. He gave up that lead, though, to pit during a lap-86 caution.



Nemechek wound up sixth at the checkered flag.

Friesen inherited the lead with Nemechek’s pit stop. He lost that lead to Eckes on lap 93 but retook it on lap 99.



Preece won both of the first 35-lap stages in the first 70 laps of the race after Friesen led significant laps in both stages.

“I made all the mistakes that I needed to make in the first two segments,” Friesen said. “We had an awesome truck; thanks so much to Chris Larson and everyone at Halmar International. The whole group, there’s a huge office there that pulls for us every week. So excited to celebrate with them. Thanks to everyone at Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development). You have no idea the work that’s gone into this race team over the last three years with Trip Bruce, Jonathan Leonard (crew chief) and all our guys. It’s an awesome group. We’re in the playoffs. How about that?”

Friesen took the race lead from front-row starter Corey Heim on lap two but lost the top spot to Preece on lap 20. Freisen, then, got off pit road first after the opening stage to retake the lead. Preece, again, took the lead from Friesen on lap 66.



Heim finished seventh, Chandler Smith was eighth, Crafton ninth, and Matt DiBenedetto finished 10th.



Below, are the results of the SpeedyCash.com 220: