NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen’s truck confiscated

MADISON, IL – JUNE 22: Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 22, 2019 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR confiscated the primary truck of Stewart Friesen and his No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing team Thursday morning, prior to the first of two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in preparation for Thursday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck As a result, Friesen went to a backup truck and will start Thursday night’s race in the back, regardless of where he qualifies later in the day.

NASCAR officials had an issue with the trucks firewall during initial inspection.

“The team at HFR is not yet sure of the exact reason for confiscation,” a statement from HFR read. “Our understanding is that there was something about the firewall that prompted it. At this time, the truck remains in lockup. It is a brand new truck, and it had yet to race. Stewart Friesen and the crew are confident in our backup truck and look forward to hitting the track today at Kentucky Speedway.”

Friesen was seventh-fastest in the first practice session Thursday and 13th in final practice. He is third is third in the Truck Series driver points, 12 races into the 2019 season. He has seven top-fives and eight top-10s, so far, this year.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).