NASCAR Truck: T.J. Bell returning to series?

By AMANDA VINCENT

T.J.Bell seemed to hint via social media on Thursday a return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition in 2017. He posted a photo of what looked to be an incomplete Camping World Truck Series truck on his Instagram account ( TJBell_Racing ) along with the caption, “Looks like 2017 is going to be a fun year.” The same photo an caption also showed up on Bell’s Facebook page.

So far, there has been no official announcement from a specific race team of a deal with Bell.

Bell last competed as a driver in the Truck Series in 2015. He ran a single race that year, a road course race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in which he finished 13th in a truck fielded by Jay Robinson. He last ran a significant number of Truck Series races in 2014 when he competed in 17 of the 22 races on that season’s schedule. In all he has 99-career starts in the series, posting one top-five and 13 top-10s. Bell’s best finish was a fifth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., in 2009 when he was a full-time driver for Red Horse Racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)