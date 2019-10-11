NASCAR Truck: Talladega Superspeedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After nearly a month off, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series returns to action Saturday afternoon at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for the Sugerlands Shine 250. Its the first race of the second round, or round of six, of the 2019 Truck Series playoffs.

Grant Enfinger is the most recent Talladega winner among Truck Series regulars, winning at the Alabama superspeedway in 2016. Timothy Peters, though, is the defending winner of the race and victor of three of the last five Truck Series races there. Saturday’s race will be Peters’ fourth Truck Series race of the season.

Qualifying for the Sugarlands Shine 250 is slated for 10:35 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on Fox Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway:

