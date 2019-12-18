NASCAR Truck: Tanner Gray goes full-time

DGR-Crosley photo

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tanner Gray’s transition from drag racing to stock-car racing has resulted in a full-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series ride with DGR-Crosley for 2020. He’ll drive the No. 15 Ford, as DGR-Crosley recently announced a switch from Toyota to Ford.

“I’m really looking forward to next year,” Gray said. “Obviously, running full-time in the Truck Series is going to be tough with how competitive the series is. It’s going to be challenging racing with these guys week in and week out, but I have a lot of great people around me. The experience in the DGR-Crosley guys will help me adapt and learn quickly. It’s also exciting that Ford is coming on board and giving us assets that will further advance our performance each week.”

Gray’s transition to stock-car racing began after he won the 2018 NHRA Pro Stock championship. In 2019, he competed in multiple series for DGR-Crosley including ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR K&N Pro Series and the Truck Series. His accomplishments included a K&N Pro Series East win at South Boston (Va.) Speedway.

Gray contended the final three Truck Series races of 2019 and posted a best finish of 16th in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last month. He finished in the top-20 in all three races, despite experiencing some kind of issue in each race.

“Tanner has done a great job in his transition to stock car racing,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “I was really impressed with how well he picked up the feel of the car and was able to provide very detailed feedback. It’s a big step up to the Truck Series, but there’s not a doubt in my mind that he’s ready for it. I’m confident that the team we are assembling at DGR-Crosley is going to be one that is a factor every weekend and will compete for wins. I’m really looking forward to it.”

