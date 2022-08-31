NASCAR Truck: Tanner Gray imposter hits iRacing

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tanner Gray has been a victim of mistaken identity on iRacing, as someone else has been active on the virtual racing platform while using Gray’s likeness. That person made racially-insensitive comments, as Gray, recently.

Gray released a statement in an attempt to clear his name, pointing out that he hadn’t bern active on iRacing since 2018, and the scammer has been active on iRacing recently in events that conflict with Gray’s Truck Series racing schedule.

“I’ve been made aware of racially insensitive comments from an account using my likeness during an iRacing practice session that are wrongly attributed to me,” the statement from Gray read. “I do mot have an active membership and last raced in 2018 using an account under my mother’s name.

“The profile of the account in question shows if wax launched on 7/27/22 by an individual in Georgia. They have run nearly 200 races in the last month, including activity conflicting with my NCWTS schedule, beginning with Lucas Oil Raceway Park.

“I denounce the behavior shown in this video, and I’m actively working with iRacing to get this user flagged and removed from the service.”

Gray is in his third full-time season of competition in the Truck Series. He is 14th in the series driver standings with two top-fives and five top-10 finishes in the 18 races, so far, this season. He has seven-career top-fives and 15 top-10s in 66-career Truck Series races.

