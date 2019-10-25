NASCAR Truck: Tanner Gray to run last three races of 2019

Photo courtesy of DGR-Crosley

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tanner Gray will make his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He’ll drive the No. 15 Gray Motorsports Toyota through a deal with DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200. He’ll drive the truck in all three remaining Truck Series races, also including races at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway on Nov. 8 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 15.

“I’m excited to make the step up to the Truck Series,” Gray said. “I think it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to take the next step with my DGR-Crosley guys. We’ve been preparing for this all season, and I think the best way to learn is to go out and do it. Between testing and spending time in the Toyota simulator, I think I have a good feel for Martinsville and will be able to adapt quickly. We will have three practice sessions to get acclimated and get the truck where it needs to be. We just need to keep our nose clean in the race and have a solid day on pit road.”

Gray competed full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East this season, winning at South Boston (Va.) Speedway. He also posted six top-fives and nine top-10 finishes in 12 races and finished third in the championship standings. Gray also contested three K&N Pro Series West races this season, finishing second in all three.

Gray’s K&N team will make the move to the Truck Series with him, led by crew chief Seth Smith.

“I’m really looking forward to Tanner’s Truck debut after the building season that he’s had,” Smith said. “He’s learned a lot from where he started at the beginning of the season to where he’s at now. We tested at Martinsville, and I feel like we had a really successful test session. I’m looking forward to racing there, as well as Phoenix and Homestead to finish out the year.”

Gray also is an accomplished drag racer.

