NASCAR Truck: Tanner Thorson injured in highway crash

ROSSBURG, OH – JULY 18: Ty Dillon, driver of the #12 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet, and Tanner Thorson, driver of the #20 Ohio Logistics Chevrolet, walk to their trucks during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 18, 2018 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tanner Thorson, who competed in 11 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races for Young’s Motorsports in 2018, was involved in an automobile accident on Modesto, Calif., on Monday morning.

Thorson was driving a truck hauling sprint cars on northbound Highway 99 when he struck a milk truck in a construction zone. Thorson’s truck then caught fire. Two other vehicles also were involved. According to TV station KCRA, the California Highway Patrol reported that Thorson’s drowsiness may have contributed to the accident.

Thorson suffered broken bones, and the milk-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

“Update on @Tanner_Thorson per Lee Lindgren — he will be ok after his accident in the race car hauler. It’s going to be a long recovery; he has a broken foot and had to have surgery on his arm for a fracture,” public relations company Petersen Media (@Petersen_Media) tweeted Monday evening.

Thorson scored a career-best 13th-place finish in the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton last year, his second-career start in the series. He also was the 2016 USAC Midget national champion.

