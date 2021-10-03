NASCAR Truck: Tate Fogleman notches first win at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 02: Tate Fogleman, driver of the #12 Traeger Grills Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The trend of first-time winners continued in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Tate Fogleman became the third-straight first-time winner in the series Saturday after overtime in the Chevrolet Silverado 250.



A spin by Chase Purdy after contact with Todd Gilliland on lap 93 of the race that was scheduled for 94 laps resulted in the sixth caution of the race and extended the distance to 99 laps. Fogleman was among the drivers wrecking on the final lap, taking the checkered flag and the win by sliding sideways across the start finish line.



“It was crazy,” Fogleman said. “I missed that first big wreck, got through the second one, and it felt like things were finally starting to go right finally on a superspeedway. I’d never finished a superspeedway race before. I had a good feeling about it.

Tyler Hill also posted a career-best finish of second.

Todd Gilliland finished third after leading a race-high 39 laps and also leading on the final lap. Gilliland was the dominant driver after a crash that involved nearly 20 trucks put the race under the red flag on lap 58.



John Hunter Nemechek was the best among the remaining eight playoff drivers in fourth. He was the only playoff driver in the top-10 at the checkered flag after most of the playoff drivers were involved in at least one crash.



“Solid points day for us — 35 above the cut line (36), I think, or something like that going into Martinsville. Just have to survive and advance to get to the final four,” Nemechek said.

Ryan Truex rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Cory Roper, Spencer Boyd, Danny Bohn, Purdy and Keith McGee.



Ben Rhodes won the first 20-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading 18 of the first 20 laps.



Sheldon Creed won the second stage at lap 40 after taking the lead from Matt Crafton on lap 37 and battling Johnny Sauter in the final laps of the stage.