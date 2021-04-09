NASCAR Truck: Taylor Gray’s debut delayed by car wreck

By AMANDA VINCENT

Taylor Gray will not make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with David Gilliland Racing at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 17 as originally planned. Gray was injured in a one-car accident Wednesday night in Statesville, N.C. The No. 17 DGR Ford Gray was slated to drive has withdrawn from the race.

Gray underwent surgery for a fractured L4 vertebra on Thursday and will undergo an additional surgery soon for a fractured left foot and ankle. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Gray has driven for David Gilliland Racing in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards East and West Series this season, making four starts across all three series. He has two top-five finishes in both of his ARCA Menards East races, so far.

