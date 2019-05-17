NASCAR Truck: teams remember Mike Mittler

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series entries contesting the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday night will carry decals honoring late team owner Mike Mittler. Mittler passed away last week at the age of 67 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mittler, whose MB Motorsports team was a fixture in the Truck Series since the series began in the mid-1990s, was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the NASCAR careers of Jamie McMurray, Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski, among others. All three of those drivers piloted Mittler-owned trucks early in their NASCAR careers.

Keselowski, who drove Mittler-owned trucks in two Truck Series races in 2006, referenced Mittler in his victory lane speech at Kansas Speedway on May 11 after winning a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

“I am just thankful to be at this level,” Keselowski said. “I never dreamed I would ever be in the Cup Series. I just dreamed of making a living in racing. I worked with guys like Mike Mittler, who taught me the grit and energy and effort you have to have to be successful in this sport. Mike was local to this area, and he passed away yesterday. It hurts to lose guys like that, because they mean so much to me and the sport. I think this was hopefully something he would be proud of.”

McMurray remembered Mittler via tweet a day earlier.

“Lost a dear friend today,” McMurray (@JamieMcMurray) tweeted. “Mike Mittler gave me my first big break in NASCAR. He loved racing as much or more than anyone I have ever been around. I will always cherish the time I spent racing for Mike and his wife Bev.”

Mittler never won a race in his 301 starts as a Truck Series team owner, but he came close with a runner-up finish at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2015 with Bobby Pierce as driver.

