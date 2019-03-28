NASCAR Truck: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will kick off a tripleheader of NASCAR racing at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Friday night with the running of the Vankor 350. It’ll be the fifth race of the 23-race 2019 Truck Series season.

The entry list for Friday’s race consists of 34 drivers, so, if there are no withdrawals, two drivers entered will fail to make the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. CT Friday, with the race to follow at 8 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Entrants include at least two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars — Kyle Busch and Darrell Wallace Jr. The Texas race will be the fourth Truck Series race of the season for Busch. He won the previous three.

The Vankor 350 will be Wallace’s second-consecutive race in the No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet.

Truck Series regular Johnny Sauter is the defending winner of the race. The most recent Truck Series winner at Texas, though, is Justin Haley, who won there last November. Haley won’t be in Friday night’s race, as he has since moved on the the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Below, is the entry list for the Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).