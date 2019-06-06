NASCAR Truck: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series ventures away from the other two NASCAR national series this weekend with a trip to Texas Motor Speedway. Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 400, though, is the opening event of a doubleheader TMS weekend that also includes the NTT IndyCar Series.

Friday night’s Truck Series race is the first of the three-race “Triple Truck Challenge” bonus program for series championship-eligible drivers, so competitors from NASCAR’s other two national series are prohibited.

Among the 33 names on the preliminary entry list for the SpeedyCash.com 400 is that of 2000 Truck Series champion Greg Biffle. Biffle is back for a one-race appearance with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Biffle hasn’t appeared in a NASCAR race since 2016. Friday night’s race will be his first Truck Series event since he made a single start in 2004.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Justin Haley are the two most recent Truck Series winners at Texas. Truck Series regular Johnny Sauter is a five-time winner at TMS, with three of those wins coming since 2016.

Qualifying for the SpeedyCash.com 400 is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at approximately 9 p.m. The race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).