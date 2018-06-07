NASCAR Truck: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth for Friday night racing. The series’ PPG 400 is the opener of a tripleheader weekend at TMS, with the Verizon IndyCar Series and Stadium Super Trucks also racing there Saturday. But the Truck Series is the only NASCAR series at Texas while the other two national series take on Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

With the Camping World Truck Series at Texas while the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series are at Michigan, no Cup or Xfinity regulars are entered in the PPG 400, including last year’s winner Christopher Bell, who has made the move to the Xfinity Series, full-time.

Truck Series regular Johnny Sauter, though, will have a chance to go for a second-straight Texas win, as he won at the track the last time the series was there in November 2017.

Thirty-three trucks are on the entry list for Friday night’s race, so, barring a withdrawal, one truck will fail to make the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at 9 p.m. Qualifying will be shown live on FOX Sports 2, with coverage moving to FOX Sports 1 for the race.

Below, is the entry list for the PPG 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: