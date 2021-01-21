NASCAR Truck: ThorSport Racing leaves Ford camp

By AMANDA VINCENT

With under a month remaining until the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 12, ThorSport Racing announced via social media on Monday that it would be parting ways with Ford.

After a successful three-year relationship with Ford, ThorSport Racing announces today that they have agreed to part ways ahead of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season,” a statement on the team’s official Twitter account (@ThorSportRacing) read. “Over the past three seasons, the team captured its third Camping World Truck Series driver’s championship, a regular-season title, and Ford’s 100th series win. In addition to 10 wins, 83 top-fives and 163 top-10 finishes, 12 pole awards, and 1,707 laps led. A complete driver and partnership lineup for ThorSport Racing will be released at a later date.”

The team won both the regular-season championship and the overall season championship in 2019 — the regular-season title with Grant Enfinger and the season championship with Matt Crafton. Crafton, who has been with ThorSport for all but one season of his Truck Series career that began in 2001, also won back-to-back championships in 2013 and 2014 while the team fielded Toyotas.

ThorSport has been affiliated with all three of the current manufacturers in the Truck Series, fielding Chevrolets until a switch to Toyota in 2012. The team moved from Toyota to Ford ahead of the 2018 season. While the multi-truck race team isn’t yet ready to reveal which manufacturer it will align with in 2021, speculation has the team returning to Toyota.

ThorSport fielded four trucks full-time in the Truck Series in 2020 with Crafton (88), Enfinger (98), Johnny Sauter (13) and Ben Rhodes (99) as drivers. Crafton, Enfinger and Rhodes made the 2020 playoffs. Enfinger advanced to the championship four to contend for the series title in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway. Sauter missed the playoffs and finished the 2020 season 13th in the driver standings.

No changes to the ThorSport Racing’s driver lineup for 2021 have been announced.

