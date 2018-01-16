NASCAR Truck: ThorSport Racing leaves Toyota

By AMANDA VINCENT

ThorSport Racing is leaving the Toyota camp ahead of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, according to a report from Motorsport.com. The team has yet to reveal its new manufacturer. The 2018 season will start Feb. 16 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

ThorSport was a part of the Toyota camp for six season, switching from Chevrolet to Toyota ahead of the 2012 season. While with Toyota, ThorSport entries won 19 races, with Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes both winning races in ThorSport Toyotas last season. Crafton is a two-time Truck Series champion, winning titles in 2013 and 2014, both in Toyotas fielded by ThorSport. ThorSport entries also produced 117 top-fives, 227 top-10 finishes and 10 poles during its time with Toyota.

Crafton has been with ThorSport through his entire Truck Series career, dating back to a single Truck Series start in 2000, with the exception of a season with Kevin Harvick Inc. in 2004. All but two of his 14-career wins in the series have come since ThorSport’s switch to Toyota. He claimed a career-high six wins in a ThorSport Racing Toyota in 2015. Crafton won at least one race in all but one season with Toyota — the winless season being his and ThorSport’s first with the manufacturer.

