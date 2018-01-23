NASCAR Truck: ThorSport Racing moves to Ford

By AMANDA VINCENT

ThorSport Racing announced Monday that it would join the Ford camp for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season that is slated to kickoff Feb. 16 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The team, which fields the No. 88 for two-time series champion Matt Crafton and the No. 41 of Ben Rhodes, announced last week that it had parted ways with Toyota.

“With 23 years in the NCWTS, we look forward to our new partnership with Ford Performance in NASCAR,” ThorSport Racing owner Duke Thorson said. “Our pursuit of wins and championships remains at the forefront of our objectives.”

ThorSport was a part of the Toyota camp for six seasons, switching from Chevrolet to Toyota ahead of the 2012 season. While with Toyota, ThorSport entries won 19 races, with Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes both winning races in ThorSport Toyotas last season. Crafton won Truck Series titles in 2013 and 2014, both in Toyotas fielded by ThorSport. ThorSport entries also produced 117 top-fives, 227 top-10 finishes and 10 poles during its time with Toyota.

“We’re excited that ThorSport Racing has decided to switch to a F-Series truck for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said. “ThorSport is a proven championship-level team in the series, and we look forward to providing them the aero and simulation technical support that will ensure they remain at the top level of the Truck Series.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).