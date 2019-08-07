NASCAR Truck: three members of GMS Racing team suspended for three races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three members of the No. 2 GMS Racing team of Sheldon Creed in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series have been suspended from the next three races since the Aug. 1 running of the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz, truck chief Austin Pollak and engineer Jonathan Stewart’s suspensions are a result of a violation of section 20.3.4.a of the 2019 rule book concerning ballast containers. According to NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, the team was guilty of “loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle” during practice on July 31. A ballast fell off the truck during the practice session. The violation was classified as a safety issue.

Creed finished second in the Eldora race.

GMS Racing has announced it would not appeal the suspensions. Darren Fraley will serve as interim crew chief in place of Stankiewicz for the next three races at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn; Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway; and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

The penalty report also included a $10,000 fine for Mark Hillman, crew chief on the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series that had Parker Kligerman as driver last weekend, because the car had a lug nut loose or missing after the GoBowling.com at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 4.

Kligerman finished 26th at The Glen.

