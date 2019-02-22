NASCAR Truck: three races remain in Austin Theriault deal with Ricky Benton Racing

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 04: Austin Theriault, driver of the #29 Cooper Standard Ford, looks on in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series WinStar World Casino & Resort 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 4, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Theriault struck a deal with Ricky Benton Racing to drive the No. 92 Ford in four NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races this season. The first race of that deal was the Feb. 15 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, but Theriault failed to qualify for the race, leaving three more races in the deal.

Theriault also is slated to drive the truck at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Mike Hester will be crew chief.

“Ricky (Benton, team owner) and I started talking about teaming up late last year,” Theriault said, as quoted in a SpeedSport.com article. “I was looking for a place an organization where I could find a home and come in and help the organization. RBR really fit where I wanted to be in my career. I love succeeding in situations where you might be considered the underdog. Ricky has done some great things and helped a lot of drivers in the Truck Series, and I really think we can build on that this year.”

Theriault has made 12-career starts in the Truck Series, including one race last season. he also ran part-time in the series in 2015 and 2016. He has two-career top-fives and five top-10 finishes, including a best finish of fourth at Daytona in 2015.

Theriault also has six-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, three each in 2014 and 2016, resulting in a best finish of 15th at Iowa Speedway in Newton in his series debut in 2014.

