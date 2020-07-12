NASCAR Truck: three teams penalized at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 11: Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Tenda Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

ThorSport Racing drivers Johnny Sauter (13) and Ben Rhodes (99) and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Derek Kraus were each docked 10 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver points and their teams were docked 10 owner points for a rules violation before Saturday night’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

There trucks were found to be in violation of section 20.4.12.2.b (Triangular Filler Panels) in pre-race inspection Saturday. As a result of the issue, all three drivers also had to start in the back of the Kentucky race.

Rhodes and Sauter finished in the top-five at Kentucky, with Rhodes in second and Sauter fourth. Kraus finished eighth in the race that was shortened to 71 laps from its scheduled 150-lap distance because of lightning and rain. Sheldon Creed claimed his first-career Truck Series win.

Rhodes is third in the Truck Series driveer points standings, Sauter is 10th and Kraus 11th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facbook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).