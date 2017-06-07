NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters bounces back with MDM Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Timothy Peters will return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition with Friday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, driving the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports. Peters was left without a ride with the recent closure of Red Horse Racing, and as a result, missed the May 2 race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

“We’re continuing the building process of MDM’s truck program that started with Austin and Ty Dillon earlier this season and then with Brandon Jones the past two races,” MDM Motorsports Managing Partner Mark McFarland said. “With Timothy driving the Metabo Silverado this weekend, we have again secured an ECR power plant and head to Texas with hopes of another top-10 finish.”

Peters had competed as a driver for Red Horse Racing since 2009. His future with MDM Motorsports is dependent on the acquisition and retainment of adequate sponsorship. Peters did tell SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, though, that he’d also be in the truck for the June 17 race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis.

He has 10-career wins in the Truck Series, all with Red Horse Racing, in 235-career starts. He also has 57 top-fives and 121 top-10 finishes. He was one of the four drivers competing for the Camping World Truck Series championship in the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the first Truck Series championship determined in a Chase-style format.

Peters has been a full-time driver in the Truck Series since the 2009 season. He joined Red Horse Racing during that season and remained with the team until its closure after the fifth race of the 2017 season at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. So far, Peters has only missed one race this season.

“It’s just great to be back behind the wheel of a truck,” Peters said. “I talked with crew chief Shane Huffman last week, and this deal came together in a matter of days. I can’t thank MDM Motorsports enough for giving me this opportunity, and to have an established company like Metabo put their faith in me as a driver is very humbling, to say the least. We have a lot at stake this weekend, but I just want to go to Texas, do my job and reward everyone that helped make this happen.”

