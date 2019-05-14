NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters climbs into Ricky Benton’s truck at Charlotte

KANSAS CITY, KS – MAY 11: Timothy Peters, driver of the #17 Red Horse Racing Toyota , walks through the garage during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway on May 11, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Timothy Peters will be behind the wheel of the No 92 Ricky Benton Racing entry in Friday nights North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The race will be RBR’s second race of the 2019 Truck Series season and Peters’ fourth.

Austin Theriault drove the No. 92 truck to a 22nd place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway earlier this season. Peters has a best 2019 finish of seventh in his three starts with Niece Motorsports, contesting the first three races of the season.

Peters drove the No. 92 in Ricky Benton Racing’s lone Truck Series start last season, finishing seventh at Martinsville. RBR also made two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2018, one with Peters in its No. 92 car at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Peters drove the car to a 23rd-place finish. Peters also attempted to qualify the No. 92 Cup Series car in the July 2018 race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway but failed.

“We had a lot of fun with Timothy working with the team last year and had success in the few races we attempted,” team owner Ricky Benton said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “The guys at the shop are looking forward to having him back behind the wheel at Charlotte this weekend, and hopefully, we can replicate some of that success.”

Peters is a Truck Series veteran. After debuting in the series in 2005, he raced full-time in the series from 2009 through the first seven races of the 2017 season. His full-time stint ended after a race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2017 when Red Horse Racing shuttered operations. He was a championship contender in the previous season’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Peters has 246-career Truck Series starts, resulting in 11 wins, 59 top-fives and 128 top-10 finishes.

