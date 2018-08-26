NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters drives for GMS Racing in Canada

By AMANDA VINCENT

Timothy Peters will drive the No. 25 GMS Racing Chevrolet in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday. He becomes the third driver for the truck in the last week. On Wednesday, the race team announced that the truck’s previous driver, Dalton Sargeant, was out, and Spencer Gallagher would drive the truck for the foreseeable future. But the team announced Friday that Gallagher had injured himself while working out, sidelining him for Sunday’s race.

“I really appreciate Mike (Beam, GMS Racing President) and everyone at GMS Racing giving me a call to fill-in for Spencer,” Peters said. “I do hate the circumstances that he is not able to get behind the wheel this weekend, but I do appreciate the call. It’s nice to know that there are people out there that believe in my abilities, and I have a shot to come over and drive top-of-the-line equipment this weekend for GMS.”

Peters has four previous Truck Series starts at CTMP with a best finish of eighth in 2013. Peters competed full-time in the Truck Series between 2009 and 2016 after racing part-time in the series since 2005, but he lost his ride with Red Horse Racing when that team shuttered operations early in the 2017 season. He has raced sparingly in the Truck Series since. In all, he has 239-career Truck Series starts, resulting in 10 wins, 57 top-fives and 123 top-10 finishes.

Sunday’s race will be Peters’ second Truck Series race of the season. He finished seventh at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in March from behind the wheel of a truck owned by Ricky Benton.

