NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters out at Rackley W.A.R.

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Rackley W.A.R. announced early this month that it has parted ways with driver Timothy Peters.



“We appreciate the foundation Timothy Peter has brought to Rackley W.A.R.,” team co-owner Willie Allen said. “We wish Timothy the best in his future racing endeavors. As a team, we remain focused on the remainder of the season.”



Rackley W.A.R. plans to have part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and reigning NASCAR national late model champion Josh Berry in its No. 25 truck for, at least, the next three races, including Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Berry also is slated to drive the truck at the team’s home track of Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 18 and at Pocono Raceway on June 26.



The 2021 season has been a struggle for Peters, an 11-time winner in the Truck Series, and Rackley W.A.R. in its first season of Truck Series competition. Together, they posted only two top-20 race finishes, including a best of 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in the first 10 races of the season.



Rackley W.A.R. plans to field two trucks in the Nashville race, with NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron driving a No. 27 entry in that event.



“I hope to be able to have a good run for the Rackley W.A.R. team,” Byron said. “This helps them to build a notebook and give them something to work off of for the future. I am excited to be back in a truck and see what we can do at Nashville Superspeedway.”



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).