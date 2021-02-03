NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters returns to full-time competition with new team

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Timothy Peters will return to full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing in 2021, joining new team, Rackley W.A.R. to drive a No. 25 Chevrolet. Rackley W.A.R. is owned by Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton and based in Centerville, Tenn. The team will have a technical alliance with GMS Racing.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been special, and to have the opportunity to return to full-time competition is a blessing,” Peters said. “I am very grateful to Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton for the opportunity to represent Rackley Roofing and W.A.R. Shocks. Both gentlemen are top-notch people with a singular determination to win on and off the track.”

Peters lost a full-time ride in the Truck Series when Red Horse Racing shut down after the fifth race of the 2017 season. He has since raced part-time in the series. In 248-career Truck Series starts, Peters has 11 race wins, 59 top-fives and 129 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best second in the 2012 drivers standings.

Chad Kendrick will be Peters’ crew chief. Kendrick has been a Truck Series crew chief since 2008, working with Peters in 2008 and 2009. together, they won a race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2009. In all, Kendrick has six wins in 268 Truck Series races. He also has wins with drivers including John King Parker Kligerman, Ryan Blaney (2) and Joey Logano. Last season he was crew chief for Tate Fogleman at Young’s Motorsports.

Allen is a former NASCAR driver, racing in the Xfinity and Truck Series between 2005 and 2014. In 33 Truck Series races, he posted two top-10 finishes, both sixth-place finishes at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2005 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2007.

“It has always been a dream to be a NASCAR owner,” Allen said. “We are excited about the all-star team we have assembled. I am thankful to have partnered with Curtis Sutton, s we both are driven to succeed. Our team is assembled with very humble and hungry individuals, and we are a close family who want to achieve greatness.”

The 2021 Truck Series season gets underway Feb. 12 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Peters won at Daytona in 2010.

