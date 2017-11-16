NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters returns to Young’s Motorsports for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Timothy Peters has a ride for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-finale Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet, according to an announcement from the race team Thursday morning.

Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at HMS will be Peters’ second race with Young’s Motorsports, as he also drove the No. 02 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September, finishing just outside the top-10 in 11th.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Timothymback behind the wheel for us this week,” said Young’s Motorsports Principal Tyler Young said.

After several years with Red Horse Racing, Peters lost his ride after the fifth race of the season when RHR shuttered operations because of a lack of sponsorship. He was fifth in the points standings when the team shut down. Last year, Peters was among the four drivers competing for the Truck Series championship, that ultimately went to Johnny Sauter, at Homestead-Miami.

In all, Peters has competed in seven Truck Series races, so far, also driving driving the No. 99 for MDM Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway. In his seven races, so far, this season, Peters posted a best of fifth at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the last race for Red Horse Racing.

Peters has 237-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in 10 wins, 57 top-fives and 121 top-10 finishes.

“Homestead has been very good to me,” Peters said. “May not have had the best starting spot, but always found myself at the front at the end of the race. Chad (Kendrick, crew chief) and I will do everything we can to stretch the streak to eight.”

Friday night’s race will be a reunion for Peters and crew chief Chad Kendrick. They were paired for 38 races in 2008, 2009 and 2017. Together, they won one race and collected 6 top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes. Kendrick was Peters crew chief at RHR to open the 2017 season and for his previous race with Young’s Motorsports.

