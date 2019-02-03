NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters starts season with Niece Motorsports

KANSAS CITY, KS – MAY 11: Timothy Peters, driver of the #17 Red Horse Racing Toyota , walks through the garage during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway on May 11, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series veteran driver Timothy Peters has a deal with Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet in the first three races of the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race the first three races for Niece Motorsports,” Peters said. “Al Niece, Cody Efaw and everyone within Niece Motorsports have been working very hard towards the 2019 season, and I’m looking forward to showing what we can accomplish and build in these first three races. Also, it is an honor to represent the Friends of Jacklyn Foundation at Daytona. We hope to bring awareness to children that have been diagnosed with brain tumors and other pediatric cancers. Thanks to everyone that made this opportunity possible.”

The first three races of the season include events at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15, Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 23 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1. His 11-career Truck Series wins include a victory at Daytona in 2010 and one at Las Vegas in 2013.

“Timothy is a proven winner, and we are thrilled to have him on board to start this season,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “He has a ton of experience in these trucks and, obviously, a tremendous amount of talent. As a team, we are excited about what Timothy brings to the table and look forward to running up front with him behind the wheel.”

Peters raced full-time in the Truck Series between 2009 and 2016, but he lost his ride at Red Horse Racing when that team shuttered operations during the 2017 season. In all, he has 243 series starts, including five in 2018. His career-stats also include 59 top-fives and 126 top-10 finishes.

