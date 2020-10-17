NASCAR Truck: Timothy Peters subs for Stewart Friesen at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 24: Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar Racing To Beat Hunger Toyota, races Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 Champion Curb Records Ford, during the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas 200 at Kansas Speedway on July 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen will miss Saturday’s Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway to contest the Short Track Super Series race at Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania. Truck Series veteran driver Timothy Peters will substitute for Friesen behind the wheel of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing truck for the Kansas race.

Friesen’s scheduling conflict this weekend is a result of a schedule change for the Truck Series, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday’s race at Kansas is a playoff race, but Friesen failed to make the playoffs this year.

“We are excited to see what Timothy can do with the HFR No. 52 Toyota Tundra,” Friesen said. “With his successful history in the Truck Series we are confident in his ability to drive our truck to a strong finish.”

Sunday’s race will be Peters’ first Truck Series race of 2020. He has raced part-time in the series since 2017 after losing his ride with the now-defunct Red Horse Racing. He raced full-time in the series between 2009 and 2016. In all, he has 247-career Truck Series starts, resulting in 11 wins, the most recent coming at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2018. His 59-career top-five finishes in the Truck Series include two at Kansas Speedway.

Peters is slated to start 22nd in Saturday’s race, while Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes start on the front row, Smith from the pole.

Below, is the starting grid for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway:

