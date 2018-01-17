NASCAR Truck: Todd Gilliland goes full-time with KBM after birthday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Todd Gilliland will continue with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2018 and is slated to drive the No. 4 Toyota for the team in 19 of the 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series that make up the series’ 2018 schedule, according to an announcement Wednesday morning from KBM.

“I’m super excited be continuing my development within the Toyota Racing family and look forward to being behind the wheel of KBM’s No. 4 Tundra this season, especially after my 18th birthday when I can run all of the races,” Gilliland said. “I’ll still be at the track for the early races when I don’t get to compete so that I can learn as much as I can from being around the guys on the team and watching my dad (David Gilliland) and Kyle before my first 1.5-mile race at Charlotte.”

NASCAR rules prohibit drivers under the age of 18 from competing on larger tracks in the Truck Series. Gilliland will turn 18 on May 15. He’ll drive the No. 4 on the half-mile Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on March 24 at at the one-mile Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 4. Those will be the only Truck Series for which Gilliland will be eligible to compete prior to his birthday. After his 18th birthday, he’ll be behind the No. 4 full-time for the remainder of the season and will compete for series Rookie-of-the-Year honors.

Team owner Kyle Busch and Gilliland’s father, David Gilliland, will share driving duties of the truck in three of the other four early-season races, with David Gilliland driving the truck in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 16. Busch will drive the truck at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24 and at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on May 11. The team has yet to announce a driver for the March 2 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Todd Gilliland ran six Camping World Truck Series races for Kyle Busch Motorsports last year, posting two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. His best finish was a third at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He also ran full-time in both the NASCAR K&N Series East and West divisions full-time last season, claiming the West division championship and finishing the season second in the East. The West championship was his second-straight title in that division.

“With back-to-back championships in the K&N West Series the last two seasons and a runner-up finish in the East Series this year, Todd’s proven that he knows how to win races and compete for championships,” Busch said. “He showed improvement over the course of his six-race schedule last year, and after he turns 18 in May and is able to get behind the wheel on a regular basis, we expect that he will continue to improve, start competing for wins and be a strong contender for the Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).