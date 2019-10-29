NASCAR Truck: Todd Gilliland issues apology to Kyle Busch

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 26: Todd Gilliland, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, is congratulated by Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Halloween Toyota, in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Todd Gilliland issued a public apology, via Twitter, to truck owner Kyle Busch soon after Gilliland claimed his first-career Truck Series win Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Like I’ve said before we should have won by now and it just hasn’t happened. I want to apologize to @KyleBusch for what I said after the race,” Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) tweeted. “My emotions got the best of me obviously and a lot went through my head as I took the checkered. Two more wins to chase.”

After taking the checkered flag for his first win, Gilliland suggested that Busch stay in his motorhome during the rest of the team’s celebration in victory lane.

“You guys are the best,” Gilliand told his Kyle Busch Motorsports team via radio communication. “Kyle Busch, you can stay in your f*g motorhome.”

Earlier in the season, Busch was critical of Gilliland and fellow-KBM driver Harrison Burton for not winning races. Busch rated Gilliland and Harrison’s Burton two out of a possible 10 and said they “ain’t done shit.” Harrison still hasn’t won. Busch, meanwhile, won all five of the Truck Series races he entered this season, and retired driver Greg Biffle won in his only Truck Series race of the season in Kyle Busch Motorsports equipment.

“It was just kind of heat of the moment, really,” Gilliland said during his post-race media availability at Martinsville. “Everyone has heard what he said. It’s true, we should have been running better. I probably wish I didn’t say it now. It is what it is. He said some stuff about me.”

Neither Gilliland nor Burton made the 2019 Truck Series playoffs. Burton will move on to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gilliland’s racing future beyond the 2019 season is unknown.

