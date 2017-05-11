NASCAR Truck: Travis Miller in MDM Motorsports entry at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

After having Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars Ty Dillon and Austin Dillon behind the wheel of its No. 99 Chevrolet in the last two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, MDM Motorsports has called on team manager Travis Miller to pilot its truck for Friday night’s Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to race the MDM Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend,” Miller said. “It has been a great start to the year for our team, and I’m hoping we can continue that success this weekend at Kansas Speedway with a solid run. I’m looking to keep the truck clean, learn and have fun this weekend.”

The team posted top-10 finishes in the last two races with the Dillon brothers behind the wheel. The truck began the 2017 season in a crash on lap one at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February with Tommy Joe Martins as driver.

Miller has four career Truck Series starts, all coming in 2012. He posted a best finish of 24th at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, a half-mile track like Kansas Speedway.

Miller posted a win in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at South Boston (Va.) Speedway in April, driving an MDM Motorsports entry.

