NASCAR Truck: Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly suit up for Niece at Vegas

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 02: Travis Pastrana, driver of the #45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Action sports legend and NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly will compete in the World of Westgate 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25, both for Niece Motorsports in the No. 42 and No. 45 entries.

“When this opportunity of running a real-world race together with the support of an amazing group of partners came about, we decided to make it happen,” Pastrana said. “I can’t thank Subaru and Yokohama enough for accommodating us as well. They’ll be giving our amazing fans the opportunity to race with us over the next week building up to the race.”

Pastrana and Daly have been competing against each other in the LCQ League, a private iRacing league.

Pastrana has four-career starts in the Truck Series, including one this season at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City with Niece. He finished 22nd. His three previous series starts all came at LVMS between 2012 and 2017, including a best finish of 15th in his series debut. Pastrana also contested 42 NASCAR Xfinity Series races between 2012 and 2013, resulting in four top-10 finishes.

The Las Vegas race will by Daly’s Truck Series debut. He only has one race of NASCAR national-level experience, coming in an Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2018. He made an early exit because of a suspension problem in that race, resulting in a finish outside the top-30.

“I could not be more excited to jump in a Gander Outdoor Series truck for the first time ever in Las Vegas,” Daly said. “This will be one of the greatest challenges I’ve ever faced in my career, as it will be the first event I’ve ever done where I’ve never driven a single lap in the Chevy Silverado before taking the green flag for the race. Travis and I have been going head to head on iRacing, getting as much practice as possible, since that’s the best possible form of preparation we have.”

Because of coronavirus-related precautions, there will be not practice prior to the race.

