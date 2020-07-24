NASCAR Truck: Travis Pastrana in Niece Motorsports truck at Kansas

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 02: Travis Pastrana, driver of the #45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Travis Pastrana is returning to NASCAR to drive the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. The race will be Pastrana’s first Truck Series race, or race in any of NASCAR’s national series, since 2017. That race also was with Niece Motorsports.

“I always enjoy coming to race in NASCAR, especially the Truck Series,” Pastrana said. “It’s been fun to watch how this team has grown and progressed over the last couple of years, and I’m excited to get the chance to get back behind the wheel. A huge thank you to Al Niece, Cody [Efaw] and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this amazing opportunity and all of their hard work.”

Saturday’s race is the second of a Truck Series doubleheader at Kansas. Ross Chastain, a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular who races part time in both the NASCAR Cup and Truck series is slated to drive the No. 40 truck in Friday night’s race at Kansas.

Pastrana has three Truck Series starts to his credit, the first two coming in 2012 and 2015. All three of his previous series starts came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a best finish of 15th in his series debut. He finished 22nd with Niece in 2017.

Most of Pastrana’s NASCAR national-level experience is in the Xfinity Series, where he has 42-career starts, including the complete 2013 season. He finished 14th in his lone Xfinity Series race at Kansas for Roush Fenway Racing in 2013.

