NASCAR Truck Travis Pastrana plans return

By AMANDA VINCENT

Motocross and rally racing superstar Travis Pastrana is planning to make a return to NASCAR to compete in the Camping World Truck Series in some races for Niece Motorsports in 2017. Plans include running the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 30. Pastrana has two-career Truck Series starts, both coming at LVMS in 2012 and 2015. Neither Pastrana nor the race team has announced the full docket of races for which they’ll partner.

“I love NASCAR, and Las Vegas is always a good time, so I’m really looking forward to racing there later this season,” Pastrana said. “The seat time at Charlotte will be a huge help for me to get up to speed and for the team to get a solid base setup for when we show up to race later in the year. I’ve actually worked with several of the people on this team in the past. It’s a fun group, and we have a good rapport. NASCAR is something that challenges me. I’ve done a lot of work over the past couple of years to try and improve my pavement skills. I’m racing my first full year of Rally since 2010, and I’m fresh off my first win in over a year, so it’s really exciting to be able to get behind the wheel again and see what we can do in the Truck Series.”

Pastrana is testing Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday.

Cody Efaw will be Pastrana’s crew chief. Effaw was his car chief in Pastrana’s one full season of Xfinity Series competition at Roush Fenway Racing in 2013. That year, Pastrana posted four top-10 finishes in 33 starts behind the wheel of a No. 60 Ford.

“Any time you can team up with someone you’ve worked well with in the past, there’s obviously a level of comfort there,” Pastrana said. “I know the group of guys that Niece Motorsports has assembled is going to give me a great shot at running well.”

In all, Pastrana has 42-career starts in the Xfinity Series, the last of those coming in the 2013 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We are thrilled to have Travis behind the wheel this season,” truck owner Al Niece said. “He’s extremely passionate about NASCAR and committed to working with us to have the best run possible in Las Vegas.”

Niece Motorsports is new to the Camping World Truck Series this season. The team plans to run a partial schedule this year and hopes to go full-time in the series in 2018. The team already has run two of the three races, so far, this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with T.J. Bell as driver. Bell attempted to qualify the No. 45 for the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February but failed to make the race.

