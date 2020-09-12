NASCAR Truck: Trevor Bayne continues with Niece Motorsports

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 24: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series driver Trevor Bayne poses for a photo during the NASCAR Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Trevor Bayne may run the remaining 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season as driver of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports entry.

“On pit road, Trevor Bayne says he’ll be in the 45 truck next week in Bristol,” FOX Sports reporter Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) tweeted Thursday before the Truck Series ran the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. “He adds they’re working on plans to be in the truck for the rest of the season. Still no word from @NieceMotorsport.”

The Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The Richmond race was the second-consecutive race in which Bayne drove a Niece Motorsports truck. After making his Truck Series debut from behind the wheel of the No. 40 Niece entry at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 6, he moved to the No. 45 for Thursday’s race at Richmond.

Bayne’s finishes in his two Truck Series races, to date, were a 27th at Darlington and a 29th at Richmond.

Ty Majeski started the season in the No. 45 and drove the truck, full-time, through the Darlington race. Majeski didn’t contest the race at Richmond. Majeski finished in the top-10 in three of his 15 races in the truck, including a best finish of eighth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Before the Truck Series races at Darlington and Richmond, Bayne last raced in a NASCAR national series in 2018. He has more than 300-career starts across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series and was the winner of the 2011 Daytona 500. He also won twice in the Xfinity Series. Bayne, though, was plagued by health issues late in his Cup Series career.

