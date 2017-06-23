NASCAR Truck: Trey Hutchens makes series debut at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Trey Hutchens expects to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on Friday night in the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton from behind the wheel of the No. 66 Chevrolet for Bolen Motorsports, according to a Short Track Central report.

“Making my Truck Series debut has been what seems like a three-year process to get all the stars to align since I turned 16,” Hutchens said. “First, thank you to Jeff Bolen and everyone at Bolen Motorsports for this great opportunity. I know what lies ahead isn’t going to be easy, but I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of guys.”

Hutchens has made 28-career starts in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East between 2013 and 2017, resulting in five top-10s. He has five K&N East starts at Iowa, posting a best finish of 10th.

“Iowa is a place I have quite a few laps on in a K&N East car, so at least one thing is going to be familiar,” Hutchens said.

Hutchens also made 15 starts in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour between 2015 and 2016, resulting in six top-10s.

The truck Hutchens will drive Friday will honor Harry Gant. More specifically, it’ll carry a throwback paint scheme inspired by a truck Gant drove in 1996.

“My grandpa co-owned the truck Harry Gant drove during the 1996 season, so it’s awesome to have our truck look like his did 21 years ago,” Hutchens said. “It means the world to me to carry on my family’s legacy, and I’m excited to unload this beautiful Chevrolet Silverado on Friday.”

