NASCAR Truck: Triple Truck Challenge continues at Nashville

MADISON, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Triple Truck Challenge will continue at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Friday night with the running of the Rackley Roofing 200 by the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Nashville race will be the second in the three-race bonus program for Truck Series regulars.

The 2022 edition of the program began at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 4 and will conclude at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9. The winner of each race will claim a bonus of at least $50,000.

“A very cool program and a lot of money on the line for our guys,” Camping World Truck Series director Seth Kramlich said. “It’s a big incentive for our trucks and a lot of money on the line for those guys to be able to move their programs and step them into a greater place for the future.”

Bonuses increase for multiple wins in the program, also referred to as “The Trip.” If a driver wins two of the three races, he/she garners a total bonus amount of $150,000. A $500,000 total bonus is up for grabs if the same driver wins all three races of the program. Corey Heim won the first race of this year’s “Trip” at WWT Raceway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).