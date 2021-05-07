NASCAR Truck: Triple Truck Challenge kicks off at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Friday night’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway kicks off the 2021 edition of the Triple Truck Challenge for Truck Series regulars. This season marks the third year fro the bonus program.

The other two races in the 2021 Triple Truck Challenge are the May 22 race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Tex., the Truck Series’ first ever race at the track, and the May 28 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. As a result of those races being a part of the bonus program, only driver collecting Truck Series championship points will be allowed to enter those events.

Winning any one of the three races will garner a $50,000 bonus. If the same driver wins two races, the bonus will be increased to a combined $150,000 for both wins. If the same driver wins all three races of the program, a total of $500,000 in bonus funds will be awarded to that driver. In the previous two years of the program, the three-race program has not been swept, but Sheldon Creed won two of the three races last year.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for the race at Darlington, sharing the front row with Austin Hill. Zane Smith and Benn Rhodes will start in the second row, with Todd Gilliland rounding out the top-five of the LiftKits4Less.com 200 starting grid.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Friday night’s Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway:

