NASCAR Truck: ‘Triple Truck Challenge’ opportunity for $500,000 prize

NEWTON, IA – JUNE 16: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #16 Destiny Homes Toyota, leads a pack of trucks during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regulars will have three chances at up to $500,000 in extra prize money in 2019 through the newly-introduced “Triple Truck Challenge” bonus program that will include three-consecutive series races in June.

All drivers collecting Truck Series championship points this year will be eligible for the bonuses available for races at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on June 7, Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 15 and Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., on June 22. A $50,000 bonus will go to the winner of each of those races, provided he/she is an eligible driver. An additional $50,000 bonus will be awarded to an eligible driver if he/she wins two of the races for a total of $150,000 ($50,000 for each win + additional $50,000 bonus). If the same program-eligible driver wins all three races, he/she will be awarded a total of $500,000 ($50,000 for each win + the additional bonus for two wins + an additional $300,000 bonus for winning all three).

“This new format is tailor-made for Iowa Speedway and it is sure to add a new level of intrigue to Wide Opening Weekend,” Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt said. “As the pivotal race in the ‘Trip,’ our fans are going to see some of the best racing the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series has to offer. Whoever wins at Texas will have to win at our place in order to qualify for the big money. I guarantee every driver will be do their best to prevent that from happening so they can get a piece of that pie. This may shape up to be the most competitive Truck race ever at Iowa Speedway.”

The program is similar to the Dash 4 Cash program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“It’s neat in the sense that it‘s a little bit different,” NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Operations and International Development Ben Kennedy said, as quoted by MRN. “There’s no qualifying ahead of time or any of that. It’s solely focused on the Truck Series drivers — you have to declare driver points in order to participate and then you‘ve also got to win. It focuses on winning.”

