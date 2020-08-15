NASCAR Truck: ‘Triple Truck Challenge’ returns

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 07: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane with $50,000 after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The “Triple Truck Challenge” in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will begin Sunday with the series race on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and continue through the Aug. 21 race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and the Aug. 30 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis. The program, back in the series for its second year, was scheduled for races in April and May but rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An extra $50,000 will be up for grabs for the winner in each of the three races of the program. Additional money will be awarded to a driver if he wins more than one of the three races. For example, if a driver wins two of the races, the bonus prize would total $150,000 for the two races. If a single driver wins all three races, the bonus money would total $500,000.

Three different drivers won during the three-race program in its inaugural year, 2019. Greg Biffle won the first race of last year’s installment of the program in a one-race deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. Brett Moffitt and Ross Chastain won the other two races at Iowa Speedway in Newton and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

