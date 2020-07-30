NASCAR Truck: two crew chiefs fined after Kansas Speedway doubleheader weekend

KANSAS CITY, KS – JULY 24: <> at Kansas Speedway on July 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The weekly NASCAR penalty report for the Kansas Speedway race weekend that included races for all three of NASCAR’s national series, two for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, was light, including only two fines for Truck Series teams resulting from an improperly secured lug nut for each team in one of the two series races at Kansas.

Kevin Bellicourte, crew chief for Derek Kraus on the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team, and Danny Stockman, crew chief for Brandon Jones on the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team, each were fined $2500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).