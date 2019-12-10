NASCAR Truck: Ty Majeski goes full-time with Niece Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Ty Majeski poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski will drive the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020, according to an announcement from the race team Tuesday. He replaces Ross Chastain.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race full time with Niece Motorsports,” Majeski said. “I’m appreciative of Al Niece (team owner) and everyone at the team for giving me this opportunity. We’re looking to continue to build on what Ross and the team accomplished this year. We expect to be contending for wins and ultimately the championship.”

Chastain won three times with Niece Motorsports in 2019 and finished season second in the driver standings after switching his championship eligibility from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Truck Series midseason. Chastain plans to compete in the Xfinity Series in 2020 as a driver for Kaulig Racing but publicly has expressed desire to continue racing in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

“Ross is a wheelman, and his skill helped us to elevate our program and continue to build faster trucks,” Niece Racing General Manager Cody Efaw said. “We’re really proud of everything we accomplished last season, and excited to continue to build on that with Ty. Any time you get a chance to put a driver like Ty or Ross in your trucks, you don’t pass that up. Ty is a tremendous talent and we are looking forward to a successful season with him.”

Majeski made his Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports in the penultimate race of the 2019 season at ISM Raceway last month. He finished 11th. He raced part-time in the Xfinity Series in 2017 and 2018, making a total of 15 starts for Roush Fenway Racing. His best finish was a seventh at Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2018.

