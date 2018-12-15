NASCAR Truck: Tyler Ankrum goes full-time after 18th birthday

Tyler Ankrum Toyota Modern Meat Company celebrates his win in Victory Lane

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Ankrum will go NASCAR Gander Outdoors (formerly Camping World) Truck Series in 2019 as driver of the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Toyota, beginning with the fourth race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on March 23. From the Martinsville race on, Ankrum is expected to drive the truck for the remaining races of the 2019 season.

Ankrum will have to sit out the first three races of the season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of NASCAR minimum age requirements. He won’t turn 18 until March 6, and NASCAR rules prohibit drivers under 18 from racing on intermediate and larger tracks in the Truck Series.

Taking advantage of a Truck Series rule allowing 16 and 17-year-old drivers to compete on short tracks, Ankrum compted in two races for DGR-Crosley in 2018 at Martinsville and ISM Raceway near Phoenix. He finished sixth at ISM Raceway.

“I’m really happy that Tyler is continuing his career with us at DGR-Crosley,” team co-owner David Gilliland said. “We started working with him when he was racing Late Model Stock cars a few years ago, and obviously, he had a phenomenal season with us this year in the K&N East with four wins and a Championship. It’s really special to watch him grow and develop as a driver. Tyler has proven that he knows how to win, and we’re excited to take the next step with him.”

Ankrum’s championship 2018 NASCAR K&N Series East season also was his rookie season in that series. In 14 races, he posted four wins, nine top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes.

“Honestly, this is a dream come true,” Ankrum said. “It’s crazy to think that something I’ve been a fan of for so long, I’m now going to be a part of it. It’s even more special that I get to stay at DGR-Crosley and progress within their organization. Everyone on our team collaborates really well together, and there’s not a single person there that I don’t enjoy being around and learning from. Being surrounded by a group of people that I’m comfortable with will help in the transition and learning curve of moving up to the Truck Series. I’m really thankful for this opportunity, thankful to David for believing in me and especially grateful for all those that have supported me throughout my entire career.”

