NASCAR Truck: Tyler Ankrum heads to GMS Racing for 2020

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Ankrum will move to GMS Racing for 2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series competition, the race team announced Thursday, making the move from DGR-Crosley Racing. He’ll be a teammate to Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt, who are already with GMS.

“I’m excited to move on to the next chapter in my racing career with GMS Racing and Chevrolet,” Ankrum said. “I’m pumped to work with my new teammates and hope I can bring something special to the team. I think we will win a lot of races and contend for the championship in 2020.”

Ankrum already has been declared as the 2019 Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year as the only rookie to make the 2019 series playoffs. He won at Kentucky Speedway, and his stats also include three top-fives and eight top-10 finishes. He contested only 19 of the 22 races, so far, this season, as he didn’t meet the minimum age requirement of 18 to run all the races at the start of the season. The 2019 season concludes Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Adding Tyler to our lineup is a great addition to our Truck Series program,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “He is a talented young driver with a lot of potential and a great future ahead of him in NASCAR. I look forward to the success he will bring GMS in 2020.”

GMS Racing has not yet announced Ankrum’s truck number or crew chief for next season.

