NASCAR Truck: Tyler Ankrum makes Truck Series debut at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Ankrum is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 54 DGR-Crosley Toyota.

“Making my Truck Series debut at Martinsville is hute, Ankrum said. “So many big names in the sport have made their national-series debut at Martinsville. I’ve been dreaming of this day for so long. Now, I can’t believe it’s actually happening. It’s going to be really cool having Seth (Smith) and my K&N guys there with me.”

Ankrum recently was crowned the 2018 NASCAR K&N Series East champion. Crew chief Seth Smith and other members of his K&N team will be on the No. 54 team at Martinsville. Ankrum raced a Late Model at Martinsville in 2014.

“We are extremely excited to have Tyler in the truck at Martinsville,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “He’s been such an important part of our team this year, and it’s been awesome to watch him progress and learn each race in the K&N Series. He’s proven that he’s ready for the next step, and I’m glad that everyone at DGR-Crosley is going to be a part of his Truck Series debut.

This season was Ankrum’s first in the K&N Pro Series. In 14 races, he posted four wins, nine top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes.

