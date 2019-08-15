NASCAR Truck: Tyler Ankrum takes top rookie honors early

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 11: Tyler Ankrum, driver of the #17 Acadmey Sports Outdoors/RAILBLAZA Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series still has seven racing remaining, with the playoffs kicking off Thursday night with the running of the UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, but Tyler Ankrum already has locked up 2019 Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors. He’s the only rookie driver among the eight-driver playoff field.

“It’s awesome getting the Rookie of the Year award in the fashion that we did,” Ankrum said. “We were, basically, out on points because of missing all those races at the beginning of the season. We won at Kentucky, and it changed the entire direction of our season. We knew that we had a team and equipment that could win this year and I’m so happy that we were able to do it before the Playoffs started. It’s a huge honor and one I’m proud to capture for DGR-Crosley. I’m focused on winning the Championship. That’s the next thing on the list us.”

Other drivers in the running for 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year included Harrison Burton, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Dippel, Gus Dean, Natalie Decker and Anthony Alfredo.

Ankrum missed the first three races of the season, because he didn’t meet NASCAR’s minimum age requirement to run at all tracks on the series schedule — 18. But since becoming of age, he has raced full-time as driver of the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Toyota. In his 13 races, so far, this season, he had three top-fives and six top-10 finishes, including his first-career win at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in July.

Despite missing the first three races, Ankrum maintained his playoff eligibility, as he contested all the races in which he was eligible. He heads into the playoffs eighth in the standings, 17 points behind leader and reigning Truck series champion Brett Moffitt.

Ankrum also ran two short track races in 2018 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway, posting a best finish of sixth at ISM, also for DGR-Crosley.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).