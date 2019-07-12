NASCAR Truck: Tyler Ankrum wins at Kentucky

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 11: Tyler Ankrum, driver of the #17 Acadmey Sports Outdoors/RAILBLAZA Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Ankrum claimed his first-career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win and the first for DGR-Crosley Racing on Thursday night when he took the checkered flag in the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Although Ankrum didn’t run the first three races of the season, Ankrum’s victory Thursday night garnered him entry into the 2019 playoffs, as he wasn’t eligible to contest the first three races because of NASCAR’s age restrictions.

“Holy cow. I cannot believe I just did this,” Ankrum said. “It’s going to take a lot more work; that’s for sure. I can’t believe it. This is a dream come true. Honestly, one of my biggest faults is I’ve always doubted myself, and tonight, I kind of felt all of that wash away. I just can’t thank David Gilliland, Bo LeMastus, DGR-Crosley enough. I don’t know what else to say.”

Ross Chastain also cemented his playoff entry Thursday night. With a fourth-place race finish, Chastain made his way inside the top-20 of the points standings.

Stewart Friesen took runner-up honors after starting the Kentucky race in the back. It was his sixth-career second-place finish. Harrison Burton finished third. Dylan Lupton finished fifth to give DGR-Crosley two trucks inside the top-five.

Ankrum led a race-high 40 laps in the 150-lap race, taking his final lead when previous leader Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel in the final two laps.

“I don’t know if anything was going through my head, honestly,” Ankrum said “I was just trying to drive as hard as I could. This DGR-Crosley Railblaza Academy Toyota was on fire. I can’t believe we did this.”

Ankrum first took the lead on the restart that began the third stage of the race. Ankrum was fourth in the running order when the second 35-lap stage ended under caution on lap 70. Pit strategies varied, with some drivers pitting during another caution prior to the end of the second stage and others pitting at stage-end.

Ankrum gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag pit stops with 40 laps remaining. After the cycle completed, Ankrum was third in the running order. Moffitt cycled to the lead, courtesy of a fuel-only stop, and Ben Rhodes was second.

Ankrum moved into second when Rhodes fell of the place with a shredding tire with 13 laps remaining.

Sheldon Creed won the first stage of the race after starting on the front row next to pole sitter Grant Enfinger. Creed took the lead on the opening lap and led the entire opening stage.

Enfinger was first off pit road during the caution after the first stage and maintained the position until Brandon Jones got out in front of him on a restart following a lap-60 caution. While racing for the lead, Jones and Enfinger wrecked to almost immediately bring out another caution on lap 65. Both sustained enough damage to be retired from the race.

Matt Crafton inherited the lead to win the second stage. Crafton, like Moffitt, ran out of fuel in the closing laps.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Austin Wayne Self, Moffitt, Spencer Davis, Jeb Burton and Johnny Sauter.

Below, is the finishing order of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway:

