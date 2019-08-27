NASCAR Truck: Tyler Dippel arrested

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Tyler Dippel poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel was pulled over and, then, arrested in his hometown of Wallkill, N.Y., on Aug. 18. As a result, he was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR, as previously reported.

Dippel was pulled over for driving over 80 mph. After he consented to a search of his vehicle, Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine were found in a backpack in the vehicle. The pills were prescribed to someone not in the vehicle. Dippel was, then, arrested for “criminal possession of a controlled substance — seventh degree.” He was scheduled to appear in court in Middletown, N.Y., on Wednesday.

Dippel’s NASCAR suspension for “actions detrimental to stock car racing” and “violation of the sport’s code of conduct” was announced Friday, two days before the Truck Series ran the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. D.J. Kennington drove the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Dippel at CTMP. The Truck Series is off the next two weekends.

Dippel was in his first year of full-time competition in the Truck Series in 2019 and exited the truck 13th in the standings after 17 races.

“Young’s Motorsports is disappointed with the situation and will evaluate its future course of action in regards to Dippel,” a statement from Young’s Motorsports following Dippel’s suspension read. We are finalizing our plans for the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will announce those details as soon as they are complete.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).